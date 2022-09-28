Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $136,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $766,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period.

VSS stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,204. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $91.73 and a 1 year high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

