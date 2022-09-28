Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $335.37 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,543,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.36% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $335,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.07. The stock had a trading volume of 104,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,863. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.68 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

