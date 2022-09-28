Comparing Synaptogenix (SNPX) and Its Peers

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) is one of 962 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Synaptogenix to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Synaptogenix has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptogenix’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptogenix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptogenix N/A -45.23% -43.73% Synaptogenix Competitors -3,202.86% -160.57% -24.58%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptogenix N/A -$12.61 million -3.24 Synaptogenix Competitors $1.83 billion $243.52 million -4.07

This table compares Synaptogenix and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Synaptogenix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Synaptogenix. Synaptogenix is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Synaptogenix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptogenix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Synaptogenix Competitors 3137 13121 39353 634 2.67

Synaptogenix currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.88%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 102.02%. Given Synaptogenix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synaptogenix is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Synaptogenix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Synaptogenix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synaptogenix rivals beat Synaptogenix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc. has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

