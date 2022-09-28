Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.18

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 315341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of Compass Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,983.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.