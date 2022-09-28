Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $455.91 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Compound has a total market cap of $455.91 million and $97.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $62.74 or 0.00323218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00128433 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00066369 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051045 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. Each day, approximately 2,312 COMP will be distributed to users of the protocol; the distribution is allocated to each market (ETH, USDC, DAI…), and is set through the governance process by COMP token-holders. Within each market, half of the distribution is earned by suppliers, and the other half by borrowers. Discord “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

