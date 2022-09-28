Conning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $35,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,862 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.32. 456,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,611. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

