Conning Inc. Has $19.32 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Conning Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.78. 2,373,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,610,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.