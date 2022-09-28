Conning Inc. Has $30.02 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 334,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,766 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.26% of Eastman Chemical worth $30,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $11,546,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMN traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 59,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.48. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

