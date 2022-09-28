Conning Inc. Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,169 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,908,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,625,000 after buying an additional 584,098 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $3,513,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $46.30. 358,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,002. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.05%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.