Conning Inc. Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,389 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $36,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.6 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.60. The stock had a trading volume of 159,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

