Conning Inc. Purchases 1,965 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $38,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $744,840,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.06. The company had a trading volume of 33,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,656. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

