Conning Inc. Sells 2,136 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after buying an additional 2,446,120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

VEA stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. 1,177,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,856,068. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.