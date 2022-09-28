Conning Inc. Trims Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CRH by 188.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

CRH Trading Up 2.9 %

CRH Increases Dividend

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.46. 18,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $54.54.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.