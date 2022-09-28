Consolidated Capital Management LLC Invests $886,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.57. 1,357,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,527,270. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $134.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.68.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

