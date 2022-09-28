Consolidated Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 3.3% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

CAT traded up $5.62 on Wednesday, hitting $168.06. 200,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,114. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.79. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

