Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 59,817 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,786 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 59,817 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 1.4% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 947,640 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $39,754,000 after purchasing an additional 138,816 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.98. 659,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,571,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

