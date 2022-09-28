Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. Sidoti started coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Construction Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Construction Partners news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,422,760.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,684.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,165. Corporate insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Construction Partners by 37.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

