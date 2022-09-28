Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in September

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Contango Ore Stock Performance

CTGO stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Contango Ore has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

About Contango Ore

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 200,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims located north and northwest of the Tetlin Lease.

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.