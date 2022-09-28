Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in September

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Contango Ore Stock Performance
CTGO stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Contango Ore has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80.
About Contango Ore
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Ore (CTGO)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.