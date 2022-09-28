Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.50

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 456996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Further Reading

