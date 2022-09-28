Contrasting Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Jack Henry & Associates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 31.87 -$755.45 million N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates $1.94 billion 6.86 $362.92 million $4.94 37.00

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Jack Henry & Associates 0 7 1 0 2.13

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aurora Innovation and Jack Henry & Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 300.22%. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus price target of $184.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.68%. Given Aurora Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -22.07% -18.22% Jack Henry & Associates 18.68% 26.99% 15.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Aurora Innovation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust designed for credit unions. In addition, the company offers digital products and services and electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.