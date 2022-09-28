Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

CNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $153,177.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $153,177.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $258,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,104,537 shares of company stock valued at $261,422,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 358,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 21,296 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 80.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,607,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,950,000 after acquiring an additional 78,283 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

