Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 383 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.52. 533,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806,213. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.44.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

