Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.99. 62,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,575. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.16. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

