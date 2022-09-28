Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,939 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. 1,543,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,156,840. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

