Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.97. 247,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,083. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $180.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.01 and its 200 day moving average is $205.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.