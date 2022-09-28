Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 216 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,631 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 12.0% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Insider Activity

Adobe Price Performance

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.23. 205,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.87 and its 200-day moving average is $400.18. The firm has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.