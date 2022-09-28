Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$20.50 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.53-$2.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. Corteva has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

