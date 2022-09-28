Cortex Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $21.70 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cortex has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex’s genesis date was March 10th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 201,506,951 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cortex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an open-source, peer-to-peer, decentralized blockchain that supports Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to be uploaded and executed on a distributed network. Cortex achieves AI democratization by providing an open-source AI platform where AI models can be easily integrated into smart contracts to create AI-enhanced decentralized applications (DApps).Cortex (CTXC) started out as an ERC20 Tokens but have since been swapped to MainNet CTXC tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.