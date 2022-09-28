Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.08

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Country Garden Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

