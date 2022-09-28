Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.06 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of COUP stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $259.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.97.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.35.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,620 shares of company stock worth $1,342,253 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 65.0% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,392 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.