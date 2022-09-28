Crane Holdings, Co. (CR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on December 14th

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Crane has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crane to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

NYSE CR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.34. 1,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,557. Crane has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 281.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after buying an additional 140,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,832 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 48.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crane by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

