Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 92,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.36. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 883,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,950,000 after buying an additional 723,867 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

