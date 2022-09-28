Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 122.3% from the August 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 8,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,604.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,225,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,002,590.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 27,204 shares of company stock worth $80,303 in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

Crexendo Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Crexendo during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crexendo will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crexendo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.38%.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

