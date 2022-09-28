Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.80

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.80 and last traded at C$14.01, with a volume of 22103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.00.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.08.
The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.74.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
