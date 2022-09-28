CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $569.10 million-$575.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.57 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.77 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CrowdStrike by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after purchasing an additional 325,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

