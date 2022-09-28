Crown (CRW) Market Cap Hits $400,106.42

Crown (CRW) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $400,106.42 and approximately $11.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,445.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00588161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.00587194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00256389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00047489 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,633,987 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.