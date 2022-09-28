Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Crown Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $79.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average of $103.24.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 689.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Crown by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 75,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

