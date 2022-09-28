CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Down 81.9% in September

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the August 31st total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CSPC Pharmaceutical Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSPCY traded up 0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,678. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 1 year low of 3.37 and a 1 year high of 5.21.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

