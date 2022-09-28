CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CSR in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get CSR alerts:

CSR Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

CSR Company Profile

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.