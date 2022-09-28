Curio Governance (CGT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $530.00

Curio Governance (CGT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Curio Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Curio Governance has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. Curio Governance has a total market capitalization of $99,226.72 and $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,553.04 or 1.00013438 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057529 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064312 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00079198 BTC.

Curio Governance Profile

Curio Governance (CGT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,109,223 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curio Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. Telegram | Medium | Github | Youtube “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

