Curio Governance (CGT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $530.00

Curio Governance (CGT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Curio Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Curio Governance has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. Curio Governance has a total market capitalization of $99,226.72 and $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,553.04 or 1.00013438 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006737 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004739 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057529 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002957 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005593 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064312 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00079198 BTC.
Curio Governance Profile
Curio Governance (CGT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,109,223 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold and its Facebook page is accessible here.
