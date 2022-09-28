Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $81.86. 144,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,179. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $128.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

