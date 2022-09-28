Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,277 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $34,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 106,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,505 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,557,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,519,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.94. 3,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,183. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $141.18 and a 1 year high of $223.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

