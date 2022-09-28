Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after purchasing an additional 257,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after purchasing an additional 406,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,808. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.15.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.