Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.1% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after purchasing an additional 64,309 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 59,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 294,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,329,754. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $152.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
