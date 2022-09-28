Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,162 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSST. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,160,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 189,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $954,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.71. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,871. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

