Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Price Performance

HDG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.

