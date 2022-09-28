Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises about 2.0% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Republic Services by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Republic Services Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.98. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.