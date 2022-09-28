Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 121,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.73. 88,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

