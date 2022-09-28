CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,896 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of CVS Health worth $79,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,831,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $185,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 360,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.75. 124,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,612. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

