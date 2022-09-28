CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,831,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $185,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 360,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.